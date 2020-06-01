Advertisement

Two dead in Davenport as Mayor calls for county wide curfew

Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is calling for a county wide curfew after protests turned violent and deadly overnight.

The chief of police said officers responded to dozens of shots fired calls that led to four shooting victims. Two of them died, a third is an officer in the hospital who the chief said is doing okay.

"They came together to Davenport and put together a great response to this terrible act that was being perpetrated by people that did not want to honor George Floyd,” Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said.

The chief of police said it started around North Park Mall around 10 p.m., involving more than 100 vehicles with many people inside them.

He said it led to 45 major disturbance calls with officers ambushed around 3 A-M when the officer was shot.

