Coralville sets 8 p.m. curfew starting Monday night

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - City officials have announced that a curfew will be imposed in Coralville, starting on Monday night.

The curfew, which leaders aid will be enforced by law enforcement agencies, will begin at 8:00 p.m. nightly until 6:00 a.m. It will prohibit pedestrian and vehicle movement, standing, and parking in public areas unless a person is travelling to or from work, or providing emergency response calls.

“We at the City of Coralville recognize and support the rights of citizens to demonstrate and protest, and stand with those peacefully doing so in sadness and anger over the death of George Floyd,” John Lundell, Coralville mayor, said, in a statement. “We also recognize that vandalism and violence are damaging to our community, as they are to other cities across the country. To protect our citizens, businesses, and public safety personnel, we will impose and enforce this curfew until further notice.”

Officials said the curfew was in response to “looting and attempts at looting” on Sunday night.

As a result of the curfew, Coralville Transit announced that its night route will not be stopping at Coral Ridge Mall after 9:00 p.m. Other stops along the route will run as usual.

