Climate review for May and spring 2020

(Pexels)
By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last month was noteworthy for being quite a bit cooler than average, with highs in the 50s even in the second half of the month. The month was dry for some but wet for others. Meanwhile, this past meteorological spring (March through May) was drier than average overall with temperatures that were fairly close to the long-term average.

Below are the city-by-city breakdowns for May, along with Iowa maps of temperature and precipitation. Below that is the same information for the spring.

May 2020

Cedar Rapids

  • Warmest high: 86° on the 26th
  • Coldest low: 26° on the 9th
  • Average high: 66.6°, 4.7° below normal
  • Average low: 47.5°, 1.5° below normal
  • Average temperature: 57.1°, 3.0° below normal
  • Rainfall: 2.49”, 1.66” below normal

Dubuque

  • Warmest high: 85° on the 26th
  • Coldest low: 25° on the 9th
  • Average high: 65.9°, 3.2° below normal
  • Average low: 47.3°, 1.1° below normal
  • Average temperature: 56.6. °, 2.2° below normal
  • Rainfall: 4.91”, 0.72” above normal

Iowa City

  • Warmest high: 87° on the 25th
  • Coldest low: 30° on the 9th
  • Average high: 68.9°, 3.0° below normal
  • Average low: 49.7°, 1.2° below normal
  • Average temperature: 59.3°, 2.1° below normal
  • Rainfall: 4.99”, 0.78” above normal

Waterloo

  • Warmest high: 86° on the 25th and 26th
  • Coldest low: 25° on the 9th
  • Average high: 69.8°, 2.2° below normal
  • Average low: 48.2°, 0.8° below normal
  • Average temperature: 59.0°, 1.5° below normal
  • Rainfall: 5.47”, 0.94” above normal
Average high temperature for May 2020.
Average high temperature for May 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)
Average low temperature for May 2020.
Average low temperature for May 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)
Precipitation totals for May 2020.
Precipitation totals for May 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Spring 2020

Cedar Rapids

  • Warmest high: 86° on May 26th
  • Coldest low: 15° on April 15th
  • Average high: 58.4°, 1.1° below normal
  • Average low: 37.6°, 0.2° below normal
  • Average temperature: 48.0°, 0.6° below normal
  • Precipitation: 6.64”, 2.66” below normal
  • Snowfall: 5.7”, 0.1” above normal

Dubuque

  • Warmest high: 85° on May 26th
  • Coldest low: 19° on April 16th
  • Average high: 56.3°, 1.0° below normal
  • Average low: 37.7°, 0.1° above normal
  • Average temperature: 47.0°, 0.4° below normal
  • Precipitation: 10.03”, 0.23” below normal
  • Snowfall: 1.9”, 6.4” below normal

Iowa City

  • Warmest high: 87° on May 25th
  • Coldest low: 24° on April 16th
  • Average high: 61.2°, 0.6° above normal
  • Average low: 40.9°, 0.8° above normal
  • Average temperature: 51.1°, 0.8° above normal
  • Precipitation: 10.67”, 0.74” above normal
  • Snowfall: 3.5”, 0.6” below normal

Waterloo

  • Warmest high: 86° on May 25th and 26th
  • Coldest low: 19° on March 15th, April 15th, and April 16th
  • Average high: 60.1°, 0.7° above normal
  • Average low: 38.5°, 1.1° above normal
  • Average temperature: 49.3°, 0.9° above normal
  • Precipitation: 9.73”, 0.57” below normal
  • Snowfall: 2.5”, 3.9” below normal
Average high temperature for spring 2020.
Average high temperature for spring 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)
Average low temperature for spring 2020.
Average low temperature for spring 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)
Precipitation totals for spring 2020.
Precipitation totals for spring 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)
Snowfall totals for spring 2020.
Snowfall totals for spring 2020.(Midwest Regional Climate Center)

