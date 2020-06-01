Climate review for May and spring 2020
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last month was noteworthy for being quite a bit cooler than average, with highs in the 50s even in the second half of the month. The month was dry for some but wet for others. Meanwhile, this past meteorological spring (March through May) was drier than average overall with temperatures that were fairly close to the long-term average.
Below are the city-by-city breakdowns for May, along with Iowa maps of temperature and precipitation. Below that is the same information for the spring.
May 2020
Cedar Rapids
- Warmest high: 86° on the 26th
- Coldest low: 26° on the 9th
- Average high: 66.6°, 4.7° below normal
- Average low: 47.5°, 1.5° below normal
- Average temperature: 57.1°, 3.0° below normal
- Rainfall: 2.49”, 1.66” below normal
Dubuque
- Warmest high: 85° on the 26th
- Coldest low: 25° on the 9th
- Average high: 65.9°, 3.2° below normal
- Average low: 47.3°, 1.1° below normal
- Average temperature: 56.6. °, 2.2° below normal
- Rainfall: 4.91”, 0.72” above normal
Iowa City
- Warmest high: 87° on the 25th
- Coldest low: 30° on the 9th
- Average high: 68.9°, 3.0° below normal
- Average low: 49.7°, 1.2° below normal
- Average temperature: 59.3°, 2.1° below normal
- Rainfall: 4.99”, 0.78” above normal
Waterloo
- Warmest high: 86° on the 25th and 26th
- Coldest low: 25° on the 9th
- Average high: 69.8°, 2.2° below normal
- Average low: 48.2°, 0.8° below normal
- Average temperature: 59.0°, 1.5° below normal
- Rainfall: 5.47”, 0.94” above normal
Spring 2020
Cedar Rapids
- Warmest high: 86° on May 26th
- Coldest low: 15° on April 15th
- Average high: 58.4°, 1.1° below normal
- Average low: 37.6°, 0.2° below normal
- Average temperature: 48.0°, 0.6° below normal
- Precipitation: 6.64”, 2.66” below normal
- Snowfall: 5.7”, 0.1” above normal
Dubuque
- Warmest high: 85° on May 26th
- Coldest low: 19° on April 16th
- Average high: 56.3°, 1.0° below normal
- Average low: 37.7°, 0.1° above normal
- Average temperature: 47.0°, 0.4° below normal
- Precipitation: 10.03”, 0.23” below normal
- Snowfall: 1.9”, 6.4” below normal
Iowa City
- Warmest high: 87° on May 25th
- Coldest low: 24° on April 16th
- Average high: 61.2°, 0.6° above normal
- Average low: 40.9°, 0.8° above normal
- Average temperature: 51.1°, 0.8° above normal
- Precipitation: 10.67”, 0.74” above normal
- Snowfall: 3.5”, 0.6” below normal
Waterloo
- Warmest high: 86° on May 25th and 26th
- Coldest low: 19° on March 15th, April 15th, and April 16th
- Average high: 60.1°, 0.7° above normal
- Average low: 38.5°, 1.1° above normal
- Average temperature: 49.3°, 0.9° above normal
- Precipitation: 9.73”, 0.57” below normal
- Snowfall: 2.5”, 3.9” below normal
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.