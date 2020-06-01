Climate review for May and spring 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Last month was noteworthy for being quite a bit cooler than average, with highs in the 50s even in the second half of the month. The month was dry for some but wet for others. Meanwhile, this past meteorological spring (March through May) was drier than average overall with temperatures that were fairly close to the long-term average.

Below are the city-by-city breakdowns for May, along with Iowa maps of temperature and precipitation. Below that is the same information for the spring.

May 2020

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 86° on the 26th

Coldest low: 26° on the 9th

Average high: 66.6°, 4.7° below normal

Average low: 47.5°, 1.5° below normal

Average temperature: 57.1°, 3.0° below normal

Rainfall: 2.49”, 1.66” below normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 85° on the 26th

Coldest low: 25° on the 9th

Average high: 65.9°, 3.2° below normal

Average low: 47.3°, 1.1° below normal

Average temperature: 56.6. °, 2.2° below normal

Rainfall: 4.91”, 0.72” above normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 87° on the 25th

Coldest low: 30° on the 9th

Average high: 68.9°, 3.0° below normal

Average low: 49.7°, 1.2° below normal

Average temperature: 59.3°, 2.1° below normal

Rainfall: 4.99”, 0.78” above normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 86° on the 25th and 26th

Coldest low: 25° on the 9th

Average high: 69.8°, 2.2° below normal

Average low: 48.2°, 0.8° below normal

Average temperature: 59.0°, 1.5° below normal

Rainfall: 5.47”, 0.94” above normal

Average high temperature for May 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Average low temperature for May 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Precipitation totals for May 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Spring 2020

Cedar Rapids

Warmest high: 86° on May 26th

Coldest low: 15° on April 15th

Average high: 58.4°, 1.1° below normal

Average low: 37.6°, 0.2° below normal

Average temperature: 48.0°, 0.6° below normal

Precipitation: 6.64”, 2.66” below normal

Snowfall: 5.7”, 0.1” above normal

Dubuque

Warmest high: 85° on May 26th

Coldest low: 19° on April 16th

Average high: 56.3°, 1.0° below normal

Average low: 37.7°, 0.1° above normal

Average temperature: 47.0°, 0.4° below normal

Precipitation: 10.03”, 0.23” below normal

Snowfall: 1.9”, 6.4” below normal

Iowa City

Warmest high: 87° on May 25th

Coldest low: 24° on April 16th

Average high: 61.2°, 0.6° above normal

Average low: 40.9°, 0.8° above normal

Average temperature: 51.1°, 0.8° above normal

Precipitation: 10.67”, 0.74” above normal

Snowfall: 3.5”, 0.6” below normal

Waterloo

Warmest high: 86° on May 25th and 26th

Coldest low: 19° on March 15th, April 15th, and April 16th

Average high: 60.1°, 0.7° above normal

Average low: 38.5°, 1.1° above normal

Average temperature: 49.3°, 0.9° above normal

Precipitation: 9.73”, 0.57” below normal

Snowfall: 2.5”, 3.9” below normal

Average high temperature for spring 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Average low temperature for spring 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Precipitation totals for spring 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

Snowfall totals for spring 2020. (Midwest Regional Climate Center)

