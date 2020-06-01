Cedar Falls police respond to bomb threat at Goodwill

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Falls responded to a bomb threat at the Goodwill Industries located at 4318 University Ave. at 9:18 a.m. Monday.

Officials say an anonymous caller said they were going to blow up the building.

Goodwill was not open at the time and all employees exited safely.

Police investigated the scene, but did not find a threat.

The case is still under investigation.

