Bricks placed in downtown Cedar Rapids for streetlight replacement, city says

A small stack of bricks sits along a downtown Cedar Rapids sidewalk on Monday, June 1, 2020. Officials said that the bricks were in place for streetlight repairs, running counter to social media rumors they were set there to encourage vandalism.
A small stack of bricks sits along a downtown Cedar Rapids sidewalk on Monday, June 1, 2020.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local officials said that small piles of bricks on some downtown Cedar Rapids sidewalks are part of construction projects, pushing back against social media posts that claim they were set there by people provoking social unrest.

The City of Cedar Rapids confirmed on Monday that the bricks were arranged where Alliant Energy crews needed to replace streetlights in the area. Alliant was in the process of removing the bricks on Monday afternoon.

Posts on social media sites like Facebook had alleged that the bricks were placed in the town by unnamed people who were looking to incite violence during a time of social unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

