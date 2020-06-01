Advertisement

Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in ‘excessive force’ arrests

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms waits to speak at the Atlanta Press Club luncheon, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms waits to speak at the Atlanta Press Club luncheon, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Andrea Smith)(Andrea Smith | AP)
Published: May. 31, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says two police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a weekend protest incident.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that she and the police chief made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of a Saturday incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news. It shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surround a car driven by a man with a woman passenger.

The officers pull the woman out and appear to use a stun gun on the man. The officers haven’t been identified.

