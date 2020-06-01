Atlanta mayor: 2 officers fired in ‘excessive force’ arrests

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta’s mayor says two police officers have been fired and three others placed on desk duty over excessive use of force during a weekend protest incident.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Sunday that she and the police chief made the decision after reviewing body-camera footage of a Saturday incident that first gained attention from video online and on local news. It shows police officers in riot gear and gas masks surround a car driven by a man with a woman passenger.

The officers pull the woman out and appear to use a stun gun on the man. The officers haven’t been identified.

