50-year old man stabbed in SW Cedar Rapids Monday morning
Published: Jun. 1, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year old man was stabbed at an apartment complex located at 433 4th Avenue SW just before 7 a.m. on June 1.
Police say the man sustained what appeared to be a non-life threatening stab wound to the chest. He was treated and taken to a local hospital.
Officials say the stabbing was a targeted incident. They have not released the man’s name, or released information about any suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
