50-year old man stabbed in SW Cedar Rapids Monday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 50-year old man was stabbed at an apartment complex located at 433 4th Avenue SW just before 7 a.m. on June 1.

Police say the man sustained what appeared to be a non-life threatening stab wound to the chest. He was treated and taken to a local hospital.

Officials say the stabbing was a targeted incident. They have not released the man’s name, or released information about any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

