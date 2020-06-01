2 Texans sentenced for spending $25,000 with fake cards in Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Sioux City Journal) - A Texas man and woman who spent nearly $25,000 using stolen credit card numbers in stores across Iowa have been sentenced to five years in prison.

Police say 36-year-old Yuniel Sanchez, of Grand Prairie, Texas, and 35-year-old Shannon Marlowe, of Forth Worth, used the numbers to create fake credit cards.

They purchased items such as lawn mowers, welding supplies and furniture at stores in four Iowa cities and one in Rochester, Minnesota. They were caught June 11 in Sioux City.

Sanchez and Marlowe were sentenced Friday in federal court after pleading guilty to four charges. Twenty-one other charges were dropped as part of the plea deal.

