US faith leaders wrestle twin traumas in protests, virus

Protesters move along a highway, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — American religious leaders across faiths are grappling with the heavy burden of helping to heal two active traumas: rising civil unrest driven by the police killing of George Floyd and the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian, Jewish and Muslim leaders have raised their voices to condemn racial bias in the justice system while discouraging violence in response to the killing of Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. Those words of solidarity, for many clergy, came as their worship routines remained upended by the virus.

