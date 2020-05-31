Advertisement

Tear gas and burning cars in US cities as unrest continues

A Pittsburgh Police vehicle burns a during a march in Pittsburgh, Saturday, May 30, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tense protests over the death of George Floyd and other police killings of black men grew Saturday from New York to Tulsa to Los Angeles.

Police cars were set ablaze in several cities, and officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to contain demonstrators as the country lurched toward another long night of unrest after months of coronavirus lockdown.

The protests began in Minneapolis following Monday’s death of George Floyd after a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. They have since become a national phenomenon as protesters decry years of deaths at police hands.

