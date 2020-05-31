Advertisement

Target, CVS temporarily close stores due to protest dangers

People leave a vandalized Target store in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
People leave a vandalized Target store in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Target and CVS say they’ve temporarily closed certain locations, including some that were damaged during protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Target said Sunday that six of its stores will remain closed for an extended period of time. Its Lake Street store in Minneapolis, which was heavily damaged, will reopen sometime later this year. Target closed or shortened hours at more than 200 of its stores over the weekend, but it says most would reopen Sunday or Monday. CVS, which is headquartered in Rhode Island, has closed stores in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Floyd, who was black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to pin his neck down for several minutes.

