State budget experts say legislature will have $360 million dollars less to use for next year

Published: May. 30, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State budget experts say the governor and the legislature will have 360 million dollars less to use for next year’s budget than expected.

The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference says after the economic impact of the pandemic, the state can expect less revenue.

The current revenue period ends on June 30th--and will be around $150 million. For next year, officials will have about $7.88 billion to work with.

However, that’s $360 million less than what had been estimated in March.

