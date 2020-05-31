Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Several police cars were damaged, including at least one set on fire, as protests continued Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports officers struck multiple demonstrators with batons amid the protest near the Trump Tower on the city’s Near North Side. Local reports also show police in tactical gear downtown. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced a 9 p.m curfew that runs until 6 a.m. Sunday.

