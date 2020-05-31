Showers possible late tonight and the first half of Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nice conditions continue for the afternoon and evening. Overnight, expect increasing cloud cover with a few showers late. Lows drop into the upper 50s.

Scattered showers are going to be possible the first half of the day, by the afternoon on Monday expect partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures ramp up to near 90 in most places on Tuesday. With all of the heat and humidity, showers and storms look to pop up late that evening. The northern portions of our area under a Level 1 Risk Tuesday night for the chance of strong storms.

Scattered rain and thunderstorm chances remain the rest of the week, but no day is going to be a washout by any means. Highs stay in the low to mid-80s.

