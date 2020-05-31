Season’s 1st tropical storm drenches part of Central America

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season is drenching parts of Central America and officials in El Salvador say at least seven people have died in the flooding.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says newly formed Tropical Storm Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph when it came ashore Sunday, though it soon weakened to tropical depression status as it moved across Guatemala.

Forecasters say it could dump 10 to 15 inches of rain in some areas.

