Protests in Eastern Iowa remained peaceful

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Thousands of people in Eastern Iowa held signs, listened to speeches, and walked together to show solidarity against racism and support positive change in policing.

A demonstration was held in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids Saturday. Despite happening in two different cities, the messages were the same, stop police brutality.

“We’re tired,” said Tina Deng of Black Lives Matter. “We can’t keep losing our brothers and sisters every day to Police. We can’t walk on eggshells from the people who are supposed to protect us.”

Tina Deng is one of the organizers of the event in Iowa City. While some people carried signs reflecting violence, everyone remained peaceful.

"Everybody here is not on a violent rampage or in a violent mindset,” she said. “We just want to see change. This will stay peaceful; our whole set up is to be peaceful."

The event was. Deng said police need to listen, ensure policies protect the community, and work with stakeholders to build trust.

“We have been working with the police, we the housing department and the school district for a long time,” said Johnson County Supervisor Royce Ann Porter. “We are sitting at tables to make sure this does not happen.”

Supervisor Porter said she doesn’t condone rallies getting out of hand but offered some perspective.

"They’re tired,” she said. “People are not being heard. It should not have come to looting and rioting. If that’s the only way that the people are going to hear us that’s what they are going to do. That’s why they do it. So that we can get the message across that we had a murderer at home and he needed to be arrested.”

Avery Cassell of Cedar Rapids said he stood up because he has kids and has experienced racism himself. Seeing how police treated George Floyd was just too much for him.

"I saw the footage and couldn’t move a muscle,” he said. “I was in tears when I saw that.”

On Saturday so many felt compelled to do something, together.

“We are black and white standing together to fight for people,” said Deng. “We’re all one person. We bleed red; we have the same heart, and our skin tone shouldn’t change that. We didn’t choose our skin tone; it was given to us.”

Approximately 300 individuals peacefully expressed their views and concerns in a protest that started at the Hy-Vee on... Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on Saturday, May 30, 2020

