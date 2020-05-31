Advertisement

Person killed while leading law enforcement on chase in Mahaska County

Iowa State Patrol troopers said that the driver of a vehicle giving chase to law enforcement officers was killed after his vehicle lost control and rolled.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a vehicle that was allegedly attempting to elude law enforcement officers was killed after they lost control, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

At around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 30, the State Patrol said that a vehicle was driving eastbound on Iowa Highway 163 in Mahaska County and trying to elude a law enforcement official. Officers observed the drive throw items out of the window.

The driver of the vehicle left the road on the right side, then lost control while trying to correct, hitting a curb near the corner of Highway 163 and Eaton Avenue. The vehicle then rolled and hit a nearby building.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle. They were killed in the crash. Troopers said the person was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing with the Iowa State Patrol and Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office.

