Advertisement

NY governor signs bill granting front-line worker death benefits in coronavirus fight

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Source: (CNN)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Source: (CNN)(WVLT)
By Gray News/Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP/Gray News) - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill granting death benefits to the families of police officers, public health workers and other front-line workers who have died of the coronavirus.

The governor signed the bill at his daily briefing on Saturday. It was passed by state lawmakers and provides an accidental death benefit that is more substantial than the regular death benefit that public workers’ families receive.

“It is the least we can do to say thank you, and we honor you and we remember you. You gave your lives for us. We will be there to support your families going forward," said Cuomo at the signing. “We say to their families, ‘We thank you, we grieve for your loss and we will always be there for you the way you were there for us.’”

Dozens of police officers, public health workers, transit workers and paramedics have died of COVID-19 in the months since New York became the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States.

Cuomo also announced Saturday that the state will open 10 additional testing sites in New York City COVID hotspots, which are located in predominately low income and minority communities, according to the governor’s office.

The statewide total of confirmed coronavirus cases was 369,660, including 23,848 deaths, as of Saturday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Demonstrators march through downtown Cedar Rapids

Updated: 29 minutes ago
More than a hundred people participated in a demonstration in downtown Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, the black man killed after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on the man’s neck.

News

Lindale Mall closing early due to concerns of looting

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids is closing early Sunday due to concerns of looting.

National News

DC mayor: We have to be concerned about virus rebound

Updated: 1 hours ago
Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in coronavirus cases.

National News

Future of stadiums, arenas promises high tech, low capacity

Updated: 2 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic is slowly releasing its grip on the sports world. Fans already are thinking about returning to stadiums and arenas.