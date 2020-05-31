Advertisement

One killed, three hospitalized in Saturday night shooting in Hiawatha

Hiawatha Police and Iowa DCI units investigate a shooting at Sunset Village mobile home park in Hiawatha on Sunday May, 31, 2020.
Hiawatha Police and Iowa DCI units investigate a shooting at Sunset Village mobile home park in Hiawatha on Sunday May, 31, 2020.(Jordee Kalk, KCRG-TV9)
By Adam Carros
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Four people were shot at a mobile home park in Hiawatha Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Hiawatha Police were sent to Sunset Village Mobile Home Park, located on Robins Road, at around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday night after a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and located four victims with gunshot wounds. Three of the victims were transported to local hospitals for additional treatment. There was no word on their conditions.

The fourth victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Joshua Lathrop, 31, of Hiawatha.

Hiawatha Police Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation teams remained on the scene at Sunset Village along Robins Road. Cedar Rapids Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa State Patrol, and Area Ambulance also assisted in the response and investigation.

A graphic social media video showed first responders treating 3 of the victims, performing CPR on one of them. That video is too graphic for KCRG-TV9 to share. In the video, multiple witnesses described the shooting as a drive-by.

Anybody with information about the shooting is encouraged to call Hiawatha Police.

This is the third shooting in this area of Hiawatha in less than a year. Last August, a 17-year-old was wounded in a shooting off Clark street during a party. In September, a man was wounded in a shooting on Pirie Drive.

