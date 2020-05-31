Advertisement

Lindale Mall closing early due to concerns of looting

Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids is closing early Sunday due to threats of property damage in the area.

The police department posted on Facebook that they are aware of some social media threats that are allegedly threatening to cause property damage in the area of Lindale Mall. There have been no disturbances at this point and officers are in the area. Lindale Mall has decided to close early as a preventive measure.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said in the post,"We are appreciative of the many individuals, including those currently participating in a peaceful protest in front of the Linn County Courthouse, who have contacted the Police Department and who have said that individuals who want to cause disturbances and/or damage do not represent their protest."

Posted by Cedar Rapids Police Department on 

