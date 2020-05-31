Advertisement

Lindale Mall closes early amid social media threats of looting

Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)
Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)(KCRG)
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lindale Mall is closing early Sunday due to threats on social media of looting.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department posted on Facebook that they are aware of some social media threats that are allegedly threatening to cause property damage in the area of Lindale Mall.

There has been no disturbances at this point and officers are in the area. Lindale Mall has decided to close early as a preventive measure.

The police department said in the post, “We are appreciative of the many individuals, including those currently participating in a peaceful protest in front of the Linn County Courthouse, who have contacted the Police Department and who have said that individuals who want to cause disturbances and/or damage do not represent their protest.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Fire damages Cedar Rapids car dealership

Updated: 1 hours ago
Fire damaged part of a Cedar Rapids car dealership early Monday morning.

Black Hawk County

Protesters gather outside Waterloo Police Department early Monday morning

Updated: 2 hours ago
A group of 20-40 protesters gathered outside of the Waterloo Police Department at about 1 a.m. Monday.

Iowa

‘Shelter in place’ order issued in Davenport due to civil unrest

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police and city officials in Davenport have issued a “shelter in place” order for the city due to what is being called civil unrest.

Iowa

Damage reported after protesters gather at Coral Ridge Mall

Updated: 3 hours ago
A heavy law enforcement presence is on the scene in the Coral Ridge Mall area of Coralville Sunday night.