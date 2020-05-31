Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 4:20 p.m. CDT

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

Des Moines police arrest nearly 4 dozen after using tear gas

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police arrested nearly four dozen people after using tear gas to break up a protest and stop vandalism near the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines. Live video from WOI-TV showed a small group of people spraying paint on the courthouse and breaking at least one window on the building’s first floor Saturday night. Police arrived about 9:40 p.m. and shot tear gas about 10 minutes later, causing what appeared to be about 250 protesters to scatter. The protest started at the Des Moines police station and later moved across downtown. That incident and an earlier peaceful march were held to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

ELECTION 2020-GOP WOMEN

More GOP women seeking office, but winning still in question

CHICAGO (AP) — More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year after the 2018 election further diminished their limited ranks in Congress. But so far it appears that any gains this November could be modest. Many of these roughly 200 candidates are running in safe Democratic districts. In friendlier Republican territory, some are struggling to win primaries and they're facing long-standing challenges such as fundraising that the pandemic has only worsened. That’s left some Republican women questioning their party’s commitment to the effort and warning about longer-term effects. The fear among some Republicans is that failing to elect more women will hurt the party as female voters increasingly support Democrats

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 533 virus deaths, 19,488 cases in the state

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State health officials say two more people died with COVID-19, so the state has had 533 deaths as part of the coronavirus outbreak. The Iowa Department of Public Health said Sunday that 19,488 people had tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 245 since Saturday. More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in seven counties: Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall, Dallas and Buena Vista. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some infected people, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness and death.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOOD-PRICES

US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices in particular could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to so keep workers healthy. While price spikes for staples such as eggs and flour have eased as consumer demand has leveled off, prices may remain volatile for carrots, potatoes and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants.

DES MOINES HOMICIDE

Des Moines man dies after being shot near state Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot in a Des Moines neighborhood just east of the state Capitol. Police say officers invested a report of gunshots about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in an area a few blocks from the Capitol and found a 20-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died just after 9 a.m. The man was identified later Saturday as Robert Lee Trey Freeman, of Des Moines. Police hadn’t reported any arrests as of Saturday night. It’s the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KILLING-HOGS

Slaughterhouses reopen but farmers still euthanizing pigs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meatpacking plants that had to briefly close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been back up and running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. The preferred methods of euthanizing hogs include gunshots or electrocution, but when thousands must be destroyed en masse, producers shut off the ventilation, causing heat to build up in barns and kill them. Animal welfare groups say that is inhumane and should be stopped. An estimated 2.5 million hogs are backed up on farms nationwide.