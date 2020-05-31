Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE-DEATH-IOWA PROTESTS

Des Moines police use tear gas as crowd damages courthouse

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officers used tear gas Saturday night to break up a protest and vandalism at the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines. Live video from WOI-TV showed a small group of people spraying paint on the courthouse and breaking at least one window on the building’s first floor. Police arrived about 9:40 p.m. and shot tear gas about 10 minutes later, causing what appeared to be about 250 protesters to scatter. The protest Saturday night started at the Des Moines police station and later moved to the courthouse. That incident and an earlier peaceful march were held to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FOOD-PRICES

US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices in particular could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to so keep workers healthy. While price spikes for staples such as eggs and flour have eased as consumer demand has leveled off, prices may remain volatile for carrots, potatoes and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa sees coronavirus cases surpass 19K, another 9 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reported another 345 coronavirus cases Saturday, surpassing 19,000 total for the pandemic. It also reported another nine COVID-19-related deaths Saturday. The state Department of Public health reported that the number of coronavirus cases rose 1.8% since Friday afternoon to bring the total to 19,243. The department said the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the pandemic rose 1.7% to 531. More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in six counties. They are Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall and Dallas counties. While adults 61 and older accounted for 19% of confirmed cases, they were 87% of the deaths.

DES MOINES HOMICIDE

Des Moines man dies after being shot near state Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot in a Des Moines neighborhood just east of the state Capitol. Police say officers invested a report of gunshots about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in an area a few blocks from the Capitol and found a 20-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died just after 9 a.m. The man was identified later Saturday as Robert Lee Trey Freeman, of Des Moines. Police hadn’t reported any arrests as of Saturday night. It’s the city’s 11th homicide of the year.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KILLING-HOGS

Slaughterhouses reopen but farmers still euthanizing pigs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meatpacking plants that had to briefly close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been back up and running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. The preferred methods of euthanizing hogs include gunshots or electrocution, but when thousands must be destroyed en masse, producers shut off the ventilation, causing heat to build up in barns and kill them. Animal welfare groups say that is inhumane and should be stopped. An estimated 2.5 million hogs are backed up on farms nationwide.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Panel says virus reduced $360M from next year's state budget

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State budget experts say Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature will have about $360 million less to use for next year’s budget than earlier expected. The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference, a group of three people responsible for estimating state revenue, set lower expectations for this year and next after debating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The group lowered the state revenue estimate for the current year, which ends June 30, by $150 million from a March estimate. For next year, officials will have about $7.88 billion to work with. That's about $360 million less than had been estimated in March.