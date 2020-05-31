Iowa News Digest

Hello! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Iowa. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the Des Moines Bureau at 515-243-3281 or apdesmoines@ap.org. Iowa News Editor Scott McFetridge can also be reached at 515-243-3281 or smcfetridge@ap.org.

AROUND THE STATE

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police arrested nearly four dozen people after using tear gas to break up a protest and stop vandalism near the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines. Live video from WOI-TV showed a small group of people spraying paint on the courthouse and breaking at least one of its first-floor windows Saturday night. Police arrived about 9:40 p.m. and shot tear gas about 10 minutes later, causing what appeared to be about 250 protesters to scatter.

ELECTION 2020-GOP WOMEN

CHICAGO — More Republican women than ever are seeking House seats this year thanks to a reenergized recruitment effort after their limited ranks in Congress diminished even further in the 2018 election. But any gains in November could be modest. Many of these roughly 200 candidates are running in safe Democratic districts. In friendlier Republican territory, some have struggled to win primaries and are facing long-standing challenges, including fundraising, that the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated. That’s left some of these women questioning their party’s commitment to the effort and warning about longer-term effects. By Sara Burnett.

EXCHANGES:

EXCHANGE-BIKES FOR TRANSIT

CEDAR RAPIDS — While the wheels on the Cedar Rapids city buses weren’t going round and round this spring, the wheels began spinning for Brandon Whyte to find an alternate way to get people to their jobs — and hopefully into the recreational bike riding realm. Whyte, 38, of Cedar Rapids, is the multimodal transportation planner with the Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization. Among his duties is bicycle and pedestrian transportation planning, which he said mostly involves the trail system. By Diana Nollen, The Gazette. SENT IN ADVANCE: 620 words.

EXCHANGE-STOLEN WAGON

FORT DODGE — Dennis Detmering found himself in a nightmare scenario when he went to a Fort Dodge garden center last Saturday to see his son’s toy wagon. The plastic red wagon, which holds sentimental value, had been stolen from one of the greenhouse buildings. “I was angry at first,” Detmering said. “But I was more dumbfounded than anything.” By Chad Thompson, The Messenger. SENT IN ADVANCE: 660 words.

IN BRIEF:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA — DES MOINES, Iowa — State health officials say two more people died with COVID-19, so the state has had 533 deaths as part of the coronavirus outbreak.

HIAWATHA SHOOTING — HIAWATHA, Iowa — A shooting in eastern Iowa killed one man and injured three other people.

SPORTS:

