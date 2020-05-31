Iowa National Guard holds virtual send-off ceremonies

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Even during the global Covid-19 pandemic, 550 members of the Iowa National Guard got to have their send-off ceremonies today across the state. However, this time, family members and loved ones couldn’t be there in person.

The Guard’s Ironman Battalion said goodbye as they prepare to leave for the Middle East for over a year. On Saturday in Iowa City, the send-off was more of a drop-off as family members dropped off their soldiers in limited groups and said their goodbyes. The Guard later live-streamed the send-off ceremony on Facebook for families to watch from home.

Commander Daniel Haws said holding a traditional ceremony for the families of 130 of his soldiers wasn’t possible because of COVID, but the intimate setting made for a good send-off.

“100 percent safety is what we care about more than anything, just like on the battlefield, COVID is something we have to care about. Social distancing is something we have been trying as best as we can to do especially in close quarters here,” Haws said.

Staff Sergeant Kyle Leonard of North Liberty is the 8th generation of his family to join the military. Before Saturday’s drop-off, he said he spent as much time as he could with his children and family.

“They understand, they understand with everything going on, we need to keep the rest of community safe. Even though they would have liked that send-off ceremony, what we got to do today was still pretty special to them,” Leonard said.

Leonard said he despite the current pandemic, he is still more than ready to begin his mission.

“I love what I do, so even with the COVID going on, it may be a scary thing, I’m ready to go, I’m ready to do my mission, and it’s what I signed up for,” he said.

Following the virtual ceremony in Iowa City, the fire and police department, along with bikers led the soldier’s buses for a parade as they left town.

People stand along Mormon Trek Blvd in Iowa City as members of the Iowa National Guard parade by before leaving for the Middle East on Saturday, May 30th, 2020. (Aaron Hosman)

Haws said the parade was a great way to end the send-off for the service members and their families.

“…here is a great example of just the community coming together to support us regardless of political viewpoints and anything else, so it’s just fantastic to see the community come together,” Haws said.

The Iowa National Guard’s Ironman Battalion will be deployed to serve for a year in the Middle East as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.