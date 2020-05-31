IA Lottery
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-17-31-41-45, Star Ball: 5, ASB: 2
(three, seventeen, thirty-one, forty-one, forty-five; Star Ball: five; ASB: two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.8 million
Estimated jackpot: $356 million
5-5-8
(five, five, eight)
5-8-4
(five, eight, four)
8-9-0-0
(eight, nine, zero, zero)
8-7-3-9
(eight, seven, three, nine)
13-32-41-58-60, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(thirteen, thirty-two, forty-one, fifty-eight, sixty; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $125 million