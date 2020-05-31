Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Demonstrators have marched through downtown Des Moines to protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after an earlier rally turned into a melee in which participants threw bricks at police cars. Live video from WHO-TV on Saturday showed dozens of people marching in Iowa’s capital chanting slogans such as, “I Can’t Breathe” and “No Justice, No Peace.” The crowd then knelt on a bridge, briefly blocking traffic. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after being detained by police sparked days of unrest there and protests across the United States. On Friday, police in riot gear pushed up against a group of Des Moines protesters after people started throwing bricks.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices in particular could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to so keep workers healthy. While price spikes for staples such as eggs and flour have eased as consumer demand has leveled off, prices may remain volatile for carrots, potatoes and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reported another 345 coronavirus cases Saturday, surpassing 19,000 total for the pandemic. It also reported another nine COVID-19-related deaths Saturday. The state Department of Public health reported that the number of coronavirus cases rose 1.8% since Friday afternoon to bring the total to 19,243. The department said the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the pandemic rose 1.7% to 531. More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in six counties. They are Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall and Dallas counties. While adults 61 and older accounted for 19% of confirmed cases, they were 87% of the deaths.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot in a Des Moines neighborhood just east of the state Capitol. Police say officers invested a report of gunshots about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in an area a few blocks from the Capitol and found a 20-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died just after 9 a.m. The man was identified later Saturday as Robert Lee Trey Freeman, of Des Moines. Police hadn’t reported any arrests as of Saturday night. It’s the city’s 11th homicide of the year.