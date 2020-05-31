Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officers used tear gas Saturday night to break up a protest and vandalism at the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines. Live video from WOI-TV showed a small group of people spraying paint on the courthouse and breaking at least one window on the building’s first floor. Police arrived about 9:40 p.m. and shot tear gas about 10 minutes later, causing what appeared to be about 250 protesters to scatter. The protest Saturday night started at the Des Moines police station and later moved to the courthouse. That incident and an earlier peaceful march were held to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices in particular could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to so keep workers healthy. While price spikes for staples such as eggs and flour have eased as consumer demand has leveled off, prices may remain volatile for carrots, potatoes and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reported another 345 coronavirus cases Saturday, surpassing 19,000 total for the pandemic. It also reported another nine COVID-19-related deaths Saturday. The state Department of Public health reported that the number of coronavirus cases rose 1.8% since Friday afternoon to bring the total to 19,243. The department said the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the pandemic rose 1.7% to 531. More than half of the state’s confirmed cases were concentrated in six counties. They are Polk, Woodbury, Black Hawk, Linn, Marshall and Dallas counties. While adults 61 and older accounted for 19% of confirmed cases, they were 87% of the deaths.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man died after being shot in a Des Moines neighborhood just east of the state Capitol. Police say officers invested a report of gunshots about 8:30 a.m. Saturday in an area a few blocks from the Capitol and found a 20-year-old man on the ground who had been shot. Officers began lifesaving efforts, and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died just after 9 a.m. The man was identified later Saturday as Robert Lee Trey Freeman, of Des Moines. Police hadn’t reported any arrests as of Saturday night. It’s the city’s 11th homicide of the year.