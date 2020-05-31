Advertisement

Future of stadiums, arenas promises high tech, low capacity

FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2008, file photo, fans line up for the grand opening of the Citizens Business Bank Arena before the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA preseason basketball game in Ontario, Calif. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. The most obvious change in the short term will be the implementation of social distancing, something that already has permeated everyday life. Ticket sales will be capped and fans will be given an entrance time to prevent crowds at the gate. (AP Photo/Francis Specker, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2008, file photo, fans line up for the grand opening of the Citizens Business Bank Arena before the Los Angeles Lakers play the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA preseason basketball game in Ontario, Calif. The crippling coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world — including the sports world — to a standstill, and it shows no sign of going away anytime soon. The most obvious change in the short term will be the implementation of social distancing, something that already has permeated everyday life. Ticket sales will be capped and fans will be given an entrance time to prevent crowds at the gate.
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is slowly releasing its grip on the sports world. Fans already are thinking about returning to stadiums and arenas. But what awaits them could be unlike anything they have ever seen.

Empty rows and sections could be the norm for a while. So could temperature screenings and medical checks. Many teams and leagues are exploring new technology that could help with crowd control and promote social distancing.

All of it comes at a cost, both to the venues making the changes and the fans who wonder if their enjoyment of the game will change.

