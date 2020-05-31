Five more COVID-19 deaths reported, along with more cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials said that five more people had died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, along with over 300 new cases since Saturday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health indicated that 533 people had died from COVID-19 in total since the start of the pandemic, an increase of five since Saturday morning’s total. One death was reported in Linn County, three in Polk County, and one in Wapello County.

An additional 345 cases of the disease had been reported to the state by public and private labs in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 19,487 since the start of the pandemic. 11,062 people are considered recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 147.

341 people are hospitalized due to the illness, a decrease of 27 since Saturday morning. That’s the biggest single-day decrease since the spread of the coronavirus began. 116 patients are in intensive care units, a decrease of two. 70 are on ventilators, an increase of one person since Saturday morning.

The results of 4,840 total tests were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, making the ratio of positive to total tests reported during that period at 7.1%.

