Dubuque police looking for man who did not return after work release

Police in Dubuque are looking for a man that failed to return after work release.
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are looking for a man that failed to return after work release.

Jacolby Pendleton, 26, was convicted of robbery in Dubuque County. He did not return back to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Saturday.

Pendleton is a black male, 6′2″ tall, and weighs 218 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on March 26, 2020.

If you know where he may be, contact the police.

