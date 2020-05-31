Advertisement

Des Moines police use tear gas as crowd damages courthouse

Second night of demonstrations results in another clash with authorities
Demonstrators and Des Moines Police officers clash for the second night in a row during the early morning of Sunday, May 31, 2020. Most people gathered to demonstrate against the killing of George Floyd, though some turned to vandalism. (KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police arrested more than two dozen people after using tear gas to break up a protest and stop vandalism near the Polk County Courthouse in downtown Des Moines.

Live video from WOI-TV showed a small group of people spraying paint on the courthouse and breaking at least one window on the building’s first floor. Police arrived about 9:40 p.m. and shot tear gas about 10 minutes later, causing what appeared to be about 250 protesters to scatter.

The protest Saturday night started at the Des Moines police station and later moved to the courthouse. That incident and an earlier peaceful march were held to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

