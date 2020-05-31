Advertisement

Demonstrators march through downtown Cedar Rapids

Demonstrators gather at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday, May 21, 2020, for a demonstration in the death of George Floyd.
Demonstrators gather at the Linn County Courthouse on Sunday, May 21, 2020, for a demonstration in the death of George Floyd.(LD Kidd | KCRG)
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More than a hundred people participated in a demonstration in downtown Cedar Rapids Sunday afternoon to protest the death of George Floyd, the black man killed after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on the man’s neck.

A demonstration took place in front of the Linn County Courthouse along Third Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids. From there protestors gathered in front of the Paramount Theatre before marching along Second and Third Avenue in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Chants of “George Floyd” were heard as protestors continued to march through downtown Cedar Rapids.

