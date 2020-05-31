Advertisement

DC mayor: We have to be concerned about virus rebound

Demonstrators gather during a protest Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Demonstrators gather during a protest Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in coronavirus cases.

In London, thousands joined an anti-racism protest Sunday over Floyd’s death a day after hundreds attended a similar event in Berlin. Health experts fear that civil unrest in the United States could increase virus infections and deaths in the country that already leads the world in both categories. .

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser says: “As a nation, we have to be concerned about a rebound.”

