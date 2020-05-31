Advertisement

Another pleasant day before heat builds

By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 31, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you liked Saturday’s weather, then Sunday’s forecast is going to be another winner.

The only major change will be the potential for more cloud cover, particularly in the central and southern parts of the viewing area. Otherwise, expect highs in the low 70s.

Monday brings more significant change in the form of warmer temperatures and breezy southerly winds. Some showers are possible, particularly along and north of Highway 30, early in the day. Highs should reach the low 80s.

Tuesday will feature very summer-like conditions with temperatures approaching 90 degrees and higher humidity. This sets the stage for the onset of thunderstorm chances, beginning Tuesday night and continuing at various times through Saturday.

Temperatures remain warm during the day in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to around 70.

