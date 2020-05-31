97-year-old in Newhall celebrates big milestones

NEWHALL (KCRG) - A 97 year old in Newhall has a lot to celebrate this weekend. Today, friends, family and neighbors gathered outside at a safe distance to wish Don Grovert a “happy birthday.”

The local legion post also presented Don with a certificate for 75 years of membership. Grovert served in the Army during World War 2.

A parade of firetrucks were part of today’s celebrations. Grovert also used to be a member of the Newhall Fire Department.

