Wisconsin governor sends National Guard troops to Milwaukee

(WYMT)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the state National Guard to help support law enforcement in Milwaukee following protests over the deaths of George Floyd and a local man that turned violent overnight.

Evers says he authorized 125 Guard members to assist after receiving a request from Milwaukee city and county officials. They are worried about a repeat of the demonstration over Floyd and Joel Acevedo, who died last month after an altercation with a Milwaukee police officer.

A 38-year-old police officer suffered a minor gunshot wound about 3:30 a.m. Saturday near the 5th District police station on the city south’s side where protesters had gathered. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

