US Open plan in works, including group flights, COVID tests

A high-ranking official for the U.S. Open tells the AP that if the Grand Slam tennis tournament is held in 2020, she expects it to be at its usual site in New York and in its usual dates starting in August.

Stacey Allaster, the U.S. Tennis Association’s chief executive for professional tennis, says plenty of scenarios are being discussed and no decisions are expected before mid-to-late June. Among the plans being considered is having charter flights bring tennis players from Europe, South America and the Middle East to New York.

There would need to be proof of negative COVID-19 tests before traveling.

