US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high

Produce, meat and eggs sit in a cooler at a local super market, Friday, May 29, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As if trips to the grocery store weren't nerve-racking enough, shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-wracking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks.

Overall, the cost of food bought to eat at home skyrocketed by the most in 46 years, and analysts caution that meat prices, in particular, could remain high as slaughterhouses struggle to so keep workers healthy.

While price spikes for staples such as eggs and flour have eased as consumer demand has leveled off, prices may remain volatile for carrots, potatoes and other produce because of transportation issues and the health of workers who pick crops and work in processing plants.

