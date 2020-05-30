Advertisement

US cities fear protests may fuel new wave of virus outbreaks

Demonstrators gather during a protest Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Government leaders in the U.S. are warning that the massive protests following the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis could fuel a new surge in cases of the coronavirus.

Minnesota’s governor said Saturday that too many protesters who’ve taken to the streets aren’t socially distancing or wearing masks. He notes the state is still in the middle of a pandemic.

Health experts also are alarmed by the potential for new virus outbreaks. Meanwhile, the European Union is urging President Donald Trump to rethink his decision to terminate the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization.

