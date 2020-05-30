Advertisement

State sees 351 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in last 24 hours

A medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
A medical staff administer COVID-19 tests to the public in the Iowa Events Center parking lot, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa is warning furloughed workers that they will lose their unemployment benefits if they refuse to return when their employer calls them back to work. Gov. Kim Reynolds is moving to partially reopen 77 of the state’s 99 counties Friday, relaxing restrictions that were intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New numbers from public health officials show that over 300 more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, along with several more deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 351 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by state and private labs since Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 19,142 since the pandemic began. 10,915 are considered recovered from the disease.

Eight more deaths were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 528 fatalities. One death was reported in Butler County, one in Johnson County, one in Louisa County, one in Madison County, one in Mahaska County, one in Plymouth County, one in Tama County, and one in Woodbury County.

368 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of four since Friday. 118 of those patients are in intensive care units, an increase of two. 69 are on ventilators.

3,830 total tests were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, equaling a positive rate of 9.2% for the newly-reported cases. 150,110 tests have been conducted in total since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Cedar Rapids man arrested for vehicular homicide while intoxicated in March crash

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Authorities announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal crash in Walford on March 7.

National News

Minnesota governor to fully mobilize state’s National Guard

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The governor of Minnesota says he plans to fully mobilize the state’s National Guard and promised a massive show of force to help quell civil unrest following days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

National News

Weather iffy as SpaceX presses ahead in historic 1st launch of astronauts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX pressed ahead Saturday in its historic attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company.