State sees 351 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in last 24 hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New numbers from public health officials show that over 300 more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, along with several more deaths.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that 351 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by state and private labs since Friday morning, bringing the state’s total to 19,142 since the pandemic began. 10,915 are considered recovered from the disease.

Eight more deaths were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 528 fatalities. One death was reported in Butler County, one in Johnson County, one in Louisa County, one in Madison County, one in Mahaska County, one in Plymouth County, one in Tama County, and one in Woodbury County.

368 patients are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of four since Friday. 118 of those patients are in intensive care units, an increase of two. 69 are on ventilators.

3,830 total tests were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, equaling a positive rate of 9.2% for the newly-reported cases. 150,110 tests have been conducted in total since the pandemic began.

