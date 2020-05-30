Advertisement

Sports events in England allowed to resume from Monday

Exercising on the gallops racehorse Fair Sheriff is ridden by jockey Nathan Moscrop at Howe Hill Stables, near Darlington, England, Thursday May 28, 2020. There has been no action on British tracks since March, but the British Horseracing Authority is hoping to start the sport subject to procedures to limit the spread of the coronavirus and Government approval. (Owen Humphreys / PA via AP)
Exercising on the gallops racehorse Fair Sheriff is ridden by jockey Nathan Moscrop at Howe Hill Stables, near Darlington, England, Thursday May 28, 2020. There has been no action on British tracks since March, but the British Horseracing Authority is hoping to start the sport subject to procedures to limit the spread of the coronavirus and Government approval. (Owen Humphreys / PA via AP)(Owen Humphreys | AP)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sports events will be allowed to resume in England from Monday without any spectators.

They must comply with the government’s coronavirus protocols. The guidance for elite sports bodies has been published by the government as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed in March are eased further. It paves the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world’s richest soccer competition.

The guidance includes a request that social distancing must be maintained in matches “during any disputes between players and referees or scoring celebrations.” Horse racing and snooker have already lined up events for Monday in anticipation of the end of an 11-week shutdown of sports.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa Guard virtual send-off ceremony

Updated: 6 hours ago
Five hundred and fifty Iowa National Guard members are currently on their way to the Middle East.

News

Peaceful protests in Eastern Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
Thousands of people in Eastern Iowa held signs, listened to speeches and walked together to show solidarity against racism and to support positive change in policing.

Johnson County

Protests in Eastern Iowa remained peaceful

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Thousands of people in Eastern Iowa held signs, listened to speeches, and walked together to show solidarity against racism and support positive change in policing.

National News

Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several police cars were damaged, including at least one set on fire, as protests continued Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.