Advertisement

SpaceX rocket ship lifts off with 2 Americans

In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company's Dragon crew capsule onboard, is illuminated on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX pressed ahead Saturday in its historic attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
In this image provided by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the company's Dragon crew capsule onboard, is illuminated on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A as preparations continue for NASA's SpaceX Demo-2 mission, Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX pressed ahead Saturday in its historic attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)(NASA/Joel Kowsky | AP)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket ship designed and built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has lifted off with two Americans on a history-making flight to the International Space Station.

The spacecraft took off Saturday afternoon from the same launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, that was used during the Apollo missions to the moon a half-century ago. The flight ushers in a new era in commercial space travel and marks the first time NASA has launched astronauts from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets launched from Kazakhstan to take U.S. astronauts took and from the space station.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa Guard virtual send-off ceremony

Updated: 6 hours ago
Five hundred and fifty Iowa National Guard members are currently on their way to the Middle East.

News

Peaceful protests in Eastern Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
Thousands of people in Eastern Iowa held signs, listened to speeches and walked together to show solidarity against racism and to support positive change in policing.

Johnson County

Protests in Eastern Iowa remained peaceful

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Thousands of people in Eastern Iowa held signs, listened to speeches, and walked together to show solidarity against racism and support positive change in policing.

National News

Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several police cars were damaged, including at least one set on fire, as protests continued Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.