Seasonably cool and dry conditions to kick off the weekend

Expect a very pleasant weekend ahead as sunshine, seasonably cool temperatures and relatively light winds.

Saturday will have mostly sunny skies for most, though some more mid to high-level clouds will be likely in the southwest section of the area. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Sunday is nearly a carbon copy of Saturday, but with a few more clouds over all of eastern Iowa.

Things start to change as early as Monday, as temperatures creep upward. A chance of showers will be found in the north as well, with highs approaching the low 80s. The heat will be felt in full force by Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s likely.

Moisture will be on the increase as well, leading to shower and storm chances returning by midweek.

Next weekend looks drier at this point, though remaining warm.

