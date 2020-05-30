Schools nationwide brace for cuts from new financial crisis

ATLANTA (AP) - More than 13,000 public school districts face the possibility of sharp budget cuts as state tax revenues decline because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The budget trouble is spoiling dreams of expanded funding and teacher pay raises across the country. Teacher unions are pushing for more federal aid, and without it researchers warn of big teacher layoffs and worse learning outcomes.

In one Georgia district, the school board’s 1,700 employees will be furloughed for 10 unpaid days, with the school year contracting by five days.

One researcher estimates schools nationwide could be on track to lose 319,000 teachers.

