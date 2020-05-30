Advertisement

Roller coaster at Adventureland suffers minor fire

Emergency crews respond to a small fire on the Tornado roller coaster at Adventureland Park in Altoona on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - A roller coaster at a central Iowa theme park had a small fire break out on Saturday, according to officials.

Television station KCCI reports that the Altoona Fire Department was called to Adventureland Park in the morning after the Tornado coaster showed signs of smoke and small flames. The coaster, originally built in 1978, is wooden, but the fire was put out quickly.

Officials believe the fire started while park staff was doing preparatory work ahead of the park’s reopening at the beginning of June.

"Workers were using propane heaters to heat bearings in carts that ignited timbers of the structural components of the track. About a 6 x 4’ area caught fire and was contained,“ Lt. Doug Richardson said to KCCI.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Park officials have not released any information.

