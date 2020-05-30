Advertisement

Protesters march through Iowa capital after earlier melee

Demonstrators and police in downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020, during a George Floyd rally. (KCCI-TV)
Demonstrators and police in downtown in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday, May 29, 2020, during a George Floyd rally. (KCCI-TV)(KCCI)
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Demonstrators have marched through downtown Des Moines to protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after an earlier rally turned into a melee in which participants threw bricks at police cars.

Live video from WHO-TV on Saturday showed dozens of people marching in Iowa’s capital chanting slogans such as, “I Can’t Breathe” and “No Justice, No Peace.” The crowd then knelt on a bridge, briefly blocking traffic.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after being detained by police sparked looting there and protests across the United States. On Friday, police in riot gear pushed up against a group of Des Moines protesters after people started throwing bricks.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa Guard virtual send-off ceremony

Updated: 6 hours ago
Five hundred and fifty Iowa National Guard members are currently on their way to the Middle East.

News

Peaceful protests in Eastern Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
Thousands of people in Eastern Iowa held signs, listened to speeches and walked together to show solidarity against racism and to support positive change in policing.

Johnson County

Protests in Eastern Iowa remained peaceful

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Thousands of people in Eastern Iowa held signs, listened to speeches, and walked together to show solidarity against racism and support positive change in policing.

National News

Squad cars damaged, protesters struck with batons in Chicago

Updated: 6 hours ago
Several police cars were damaged, including at least one set on fire, as protests continued Saturday over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes.