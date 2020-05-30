Protesters march through Iowa capital after earlier melee

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Demonstrators have marched through downtown Des Moines to protest George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after an earlier rally turned into a melee in which participants threw bricks at police cars.

Live video from WHO-TV on Saturday showed dozens of people marching in Iowa’s capital chanting slogans such as, “I Can’t Breathe” and “No Justice, No Peace.” The crowd then knelt on a bridge, briefly blocking traffic.

Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after being detained by police sparked looting there and protests across the United States. On Friday, police in riot gear pushed up against a group of Des Moines protesters after people started throwing bricks.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.