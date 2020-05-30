Advertisement

Minnesota governor to fully mobilize state’s National Guard

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gestures while talking about the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, during a news conference in St. Paul, Minn., Wednesday, May 27, 2020. (John Autey/Pioneer Press via AP, Pool)(John Autey | AP)
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The governor of Minnesota says he plans to fully mobilize the state’s National Guard and promised a massive show of force to help quell civil unrest following days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Gov. Tim Walz says he also spoke with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley about getting federal assistance to help stop the violence.

Walz blamed much of the destruction in Minneapolis Friday night on well-organized, out-of-state instigators whose goal was to “destabilize civil society.”

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington vowed a stronger police presence and a change in tactics “because this is intolerable and we are coming to stop it.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Linn County

Cedar Rapids man arrested for vehicular homicide while intoxicated in March crash

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Authorities announced the arrest of a man in connection to a fatal crash in Walford on March 7.

Iowa

State sees 351 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in last 24 hours

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
New numbers from public health officials show that over 300 more cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus were reported to the state in the last 24 hours, along with several more deaths.

National News

Weather iffy as SpaceX presses ahead in historic 1st launch of astronauts

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer
Despite more storms in the forecast, SpaceX pressed ahead Saturday in its historic attempt to launch astronauts for NASA, a first by a private company.