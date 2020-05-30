Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CDT

MISSING PEOPLE-BODIES FOUND

Authorities: Remains of missing Arizona pair found in Iowa

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say they believe they’ve found the remains of a missing Arizona woman and her stepfather in Iowa inside the stepfather’s car after it was found buried in an undeveloped lot. The Waterloo Courier reports that authorities were waiting for confirmation from a medical examiner that the remains found on a dead-end road in Evansdale, Iowa, are those of 28-year-old Elissa Landry and 45-year-old David Batten, of Chino Valley, Arizona. Landry and Batten were reported missing April 19. No arrests have been made, but a 24-year-old suspect who was formerly from Waterloo, Iowa, has been detained.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KILLING-HOGS

Slaughterhouses reopen but farmers still euthanizing pigs

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Meatpacking plants that had to briefly close due to coronavirus outbreaks have been back up and running for weeks, but production backlogs are forcing farmers to euthanize thousands of hogs that can't be processed, drawing complaints from animal welfare advocates. The preferred methods of euthanizing hogs include gunshots or electrocution, but when thousands must be destroyed en masse, producers shut off the ventilation, causing heat to build up in barns and kill them. Animal welfare groups say that is inhumane and should be stopped. An estimated 2.5 million hogs are backed up on farms nationwide.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Panel says virus reduced $360M from next year's state budget

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State budget experts say Gov. Kim Reynolds and the legislature will have about $360 million less to use for next year’s budget than earlier expected. The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference, a group of three people responsible for estimating state revenue, set lower expectations for this year and next after debating the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The group lowered the state revenue estimate for the current year, which ends June 30, by $150 million from a March estimate. For next year, officials will have about $7.88 billion to work with. That's about $360 million less than had been estimated in March.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MEAT PLANT-IOWA

Tyson to temporarily close Iowa pork plant after outbreak

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods has announced it will temporarily close a northwestern Iowa pork plant a day after state health officials revealed that 555 of its more than 2,500 employees had tested positive for COVID-19. The company made the announcement late Thursday in a news release that it would shutter its Storm Lake plant over the next two days and stay closed while undergoing a deep cleaning next week. Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, had 701 positive cases as of Thursday, or 3,527 cases per 100,000 people — the largest concentration of cases in Iowa. Meat processing plants across the country have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and Tyson has temporarily closed several plants in Iowa, Nebraska and other states.

BURLINGTON HOMICIDE

3rd defendant sentenced in Burlington beating death

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — A third defendant has been sentenced to prison in the kidnapping and beating death of a man at a Burlington apartment complex. The Hawk Eye reports that 50-year-old Stanley Baldwin was sentenced this week in a written order to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this year to willful injury. Prosecutors say Baldwin broke Edward Breuer’s hand less than an hour before his death on March 17, 2019. Two other defendants _ Majestic Malone and Markell Price _ were convicted in August of second-degree murder and kidnapping and each sentenced to 60 years in prison. Police say the attackers accused Breuer of breaking into an acquaintance's apartment.

ELECTROCUTION LAWSUIT

Construction worker sues Sibley after electrocution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A construction worker who was electrocuted and fell from a building is suing the city of Sibley, Iowa. Victor Maldonado, of Worthington, Minnesota, and his wife contend the city knew a high-voltage power line did not meet safety codes and was a danger to those working near it. The couple is seeking more than $75,000 in damages. Worthington was working on the roof of the building in September 2018 when the power line sent a current through his body, causing him to fall 20 feet to an alley below. He suffered severe electrical burns, fractures, a brain injury, and blindness in one eye.