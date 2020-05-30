Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Saturday, May. 30.

Saturday, May. 30 Iowa National Guard send-off ceremonies - Iowa National Guard holds send-off ceremonies for units. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemics ceremonies will be livestreamed via social media, with local media encouraged to attend with proper social distancing protocols. Today's locations include Waterloo Readiness Center (1:30 PM CDT) Dubuque Readiness Center (12:30 PM CDT); Iowa City Readiness Center (12:30 PM CDT); Davenport Readiness Center (1:30 PM CDT); and Iowa Falls Readiness Center (3:00PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.iowanationalguard.com

Contacts: Col. Michael Wunn, Iowa National Guard, michael.a.wunn.mil@mail.mil, 1 515 252 4582, 1 515 971 6385

Monday, Jun. 01 8:45 AM Iowa National Guard send-off ceremonies - Iowa National Guard holds send-off ceremonies for units. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemics ceremonies will be livestreamed via social media, with local media encouraged to attend with proper social distancing protocols. Today's locations include Le Mars Readiness Center and Johnston Readiness Center

